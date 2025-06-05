New admissions have been suspended at a nursing home in Co. Laois after it was featured in a TV expose.

The Residence in Portlaoise was one of two homes about which ‘significant concerns’ were raised in an RTE Investigates report.

HIQA says ‘escalatory action’ on foot of the programme means admissions have now been stopped.

The Health Information and Quality Authority says further inspections will take place at The Residence, and Beneavin Manor in Glasnevin in Dublin, also featured in the programme.

The company behind both homes, Emeis Ireland, is due to open one on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

Statement from Emeis Ireland:

“Emeis Ireland apologises unequivocally to all residents and their families for the suffering and distress experienced as a result of failures identified in the care provided. We recognise and deeply regret the breach of trust that has occurred in relation to the service standards we promise, and for any failure to uphold the dignity of some residents at all times. These lapses fall short of the values and standards we set for ourselves as an organisation.

“Emeis acknowledges the serious issues raised in relation to The Residence Portlaoise and Beneavin Manor. The findings are deeply distressing, wholly unjustifiable, and entirely unacceptable. We express our deep concern, as the wellbeing, dignity, and safety of residents in our care will always remain our foremost priority.

“We have commenced a comprehensive review across both nursing homes. We will not tolerate any individual or systemic neglect, nor any practices that compromise resident safety, rights, or dignity.

“We have issued clear guidance to all employees, where required reinforced through targeted training and enhanced supervision through best practice in individualised resident handling, continence management, and safeguarding. Additionally, we are reviewing the oversight and management of medical supplies and clinical practices across all Emeis nursing homes.

“Assistance programmes for residents, families, and staff are being established in response to the serious issues identified. We are committed to strengthening our culture of openness and accountability across all of our nursing homes. Staff, residents, families, and members of the public have access to a confidential whistleblower portal through which concerns can be raised without fear of reprisal. All concerns are promptly investigated, reported to the appropriate regulatory authorities, and followed up with individualised safeguarding plans and strengthened oversight to mitigate the risk of recurrence.

“Emeis Ireland is determined to take all necessary actions to restore trust, ensure accountability, and drive meaningful, lasting improvements in the quality of care we provide.”

Carlow Kilkenny TD Reaction

Sinn Féin Deputy for Carlow Kilkenny Natasha Newsome Drennan in a statement to KCLR News notes;

“The footage from the RTÉ Primetime Investigates into Emeis Nursing Homes is stomach turning. Our older people deserve to be treated with dignity and afforded the highest quality care. What we have witnessed tonight is truly shocking and disturbing.

“This company is the largest provider of private nursing home beds in the state, with 27 nursing homes. They operate both Beneavin House and The Residence Portlaoise, who feature in the RTE investigates programme.

“There can be no excuse for abuse or neglect of our elderly citizens in nursing homes.

“Vulnerable older people were left without basic care as the homes had an inadequate supply of the most basic of items, like bedsheets, towels, sanitary wipes and gloves. I was horrified to see an elderly man being forcibly directed into his bedroom and pushed down into a chair.

“This programme again points to the need for better regulation and oversight in nursing homes and the need for adult safeguarding legislation. Experts like the Irish Association of Social Workers have been demanding this for years, as have Sinn Féin. We need mandatory reporting of abuse and neglect and a legal right of entry for social care teams to investigate individual complaints.

“HIQA regulation is simply not enough. We cannot dismiss abuse or neglect, or adopt an out of sight, out of mind approach. Our elderly citizens deserve the highest quality care and to be kept safe from harm.

“We also need to invest in public nursing home capacity. Over 70% of nursing home capacity is now private. This was facilitated and enabled by successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments.

“The privatisation of nursing home care cannot come at the expense of substandard quality and care. We need to tip the balance back in favour of public capacity with robust regulations and appropriate safeguarding protections.

“It is the duty of any government to keep all citizens safe and protected from harm.”