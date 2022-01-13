Carlow-Kilkenny TD who chairs Children’s Committee says much more is needed to help people trying to access birth records

The local Dáil Deputy who is Chairperson of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee says the new legislation on adoption has ignored most of its recommendations.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion says the report they produced after examing the issues involved could have been used as the basis for a much better bill.

It called for a new agency to be set up as a single point of contact.

The proposals from the Children’s Minister Rodric O’Gorman will give adopted people the right to get their own birth records and information and would see a new system set up to help them trace their lost families.

But Deputy Funchion says much more needed to be done to make the services better for people trying to access them:

“There were 83 recommendations in a report done by the Children’s committee. And I have to say I was absolutely delighted, as were the whole committee with our report, and with the work we had done on it. Unfortunately, they haven’t been taken on board”

Adoptees too say more needs to be done to assist people in accessing their records.

KCLR broadcaster Martin Bridgeman outlined on Wednesday his reason for calling for additional supports.

You can hear more in his interview with Sue Nunn on The Way it is.