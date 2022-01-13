Carlow and Kilkenny broadcaster says more supports are needed for adoptees to find their birth families

There are calls for extra supports to be put in place to help adopted people find their birth families.

The Children’s Minister yesterday said the Irish State has “failed” adopted people for decades after publishing a bill that will finally give them the legal right to access their birth certificates and other early life information.

A tracing service to help adopted people find their biological families will be set up when the legislation is passed later this year.

But KCLR presenter Martin Bridgeman, who was adopted from a Mother and Baby home, has been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that’s a very fraught situation at the best of times and resources need to be available to anyone who needs more support.

