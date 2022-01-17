Carlow man eliminated from X Factor Malta

The local X Factor Malta hopeful’s out of the competition.

Jimmy Tyrrell from Carlow Town has been making waves in the singing contest and last night hit the screens as part of the live finals. (More here).

Many of his fans have taken to social media scathing of the judges after what was deemed to be a great rendition of Calum Scott’s Dancing on My Own couldn’t keep him in the running and instead saw him eliminated.

What do you think: