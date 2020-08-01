Carlow man Fergal Costello wins BAFTA for a short comedy film

There were celebrations in Carlow last night as a local man picked up a BAFTA award.

Rathcrogue man Fergal Costello won the “Short Form Programme” category for his comedy film entitled “Brain in Gear”.

The production was shown by the BBC in August last year.

Writing on his Instagram, Fergal said “Jaysus, won a Bafta there, my family and friends beside me, heaven on earth, for the people of Carlow”.