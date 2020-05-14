Carlow man stable after being airlifted to hospital following Tullow accident

A man in his 50’s is in a stable condition after sustaining serious injuries in an accident in Tullow on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the domestic residence on the Castledermot road at about 5.45pm and the man was subsequently airlifted to Tallaght hospital.

It’s understood neighbours of the popular local man who works as a machinery contractor were first on the scene following the accident which involved a Teleporter .

He remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.