A week out from Black Friday and Gardaí are urging shoppers to be vigilant for scams.

Discounted prices are typically offered by a host of businesses on the Friday that immediately follows the American holiday of Thanksgiving, both in person and online.

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However, new research shows that almost three quarters of consumers that were surveyed now do not trust the accuracy of some of what’s on offer.

Gardaí are advising you use trusted retailers and if buying online that you check website addresses and avoid sharing personal or banking details through unverified links.

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Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Eddie Brennan has this advice;