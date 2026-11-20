Actor Henry Winkler’s the latest star to stop off in our locality.

Best known across the globe as The Fonz/Fonkie for the character Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli which he played in the American sitcome from the seventies and eighties, ‘Happy Days’, he’s starred in a number of roles on screen and stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems he’s been taking some time out in Kilkenny city, and the multi-award winner chose to meet one of our own accolade collectors, Arán, where many were delighted to meet him;

ADVERTISEMENT

While there the crew from The Good Shepherd Centre too got to meet with Mr Winkler ahead of their sleepathon tonight;