Carlow ploughman might still get to defend his title on home soil

Champion Carlow ploughman Eamon Tracey says there is a possibility that the ploughing competitions might happen in Fenagh this year, even if the trade and exhibition arena is not allowed.

The Garryhill man, who won his 10th national title in a row in Ballintrane last September, found out yesterday that his bid at a World Title in 2020 will have to wait until next Summer.

The contest, due to be held in Russia in August, has been postponed to June 2021.

So next year will see, for the first time, two World Ploughing events in the space of a few months, as Ireland had won the right to host the 2021 competition, at a venue still to be decided.

A decision on whether or not this years National ploughing championships can go ahead is still awaited but Eamon told KCLR that even if the whole event cannot happen, the ploughing contests might be able to proceed.

That would mean a chance for Eamon to defend his title in Carlow this year ahead of the 2021 World Championships in Ireland.