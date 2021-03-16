Carlow retailers can now avail of a new scheme to help improve their premises

Retailers across Carlow are invited to take part in a new initiative that bids to have outlets reinvigorated in time for a post-pandemic reopening.

The Retail+ Scheme, which launches today, ties traditional paint shop schemes with supports from the local enterprise office.

Kieran Comerford is Head of Economic Development and Enterprise with the local authority and says now’s the time for shop owners to focus on their premises improvements, telling KCLR News “What’s essential here is there’s financial support available but also advice and support so I think the two things combined together is the real difference in this year’s programme and we’re encouraging people to sign up where they’ll get mentoring and training and also then get the opportunity to avail of investment in shop display equipment, in their window display, paint schemes, things like that so it’s a very dynamic scheme but it’s all about reopening and having a great appearance for your customers out there because we want the streets to be lively when the economy reopens later in the year”.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Tom O’Neill said, “I’m delighted to support this new funding scheme from the Local Enterprise Office, which will help our businesses to reopen with style in 2021.” The Cathaoirleach continued to say, “I know 2020 has been a difficult year for all and the first half of 2021 as well, and we in Carlow County Council are keen to play our part in supporting businesses for reopening.” Tom continued to say, “I’d like to thank Pierce Kavanagh , Tommie Hickson & Helen Ryan from the Local Enterprise Office who put the new programme together and manage the scheme for the Local Enterprise Office.”

Speaking about the Retail+ support Programme for 2021, Economic Development Officer with the Local Enterprise Office, Pierce Kavanagh, said, “this new scheme is designed with your business in mind, to enhance your shop front and window display and to give you the tools to create a ‘whole of shop’ approach to marketing your business.” Pierce continued to say, “this year we’ve also tried to make it easier to apply and therefore all applications must be submitted via Submit.com which will streamline the application and drawdown process.”

Helen Ryan, Assistant Head of Enterprise & Economic Development (Acting) with the Local Enterprise Office said, “After the devastation that Covid-19 wrought on our business community, Carlow County Council wish to provide the best support possible for reopening in 2021, and this new scheme aims to provide not just financial support for enhancing the front of your business, but also mentoring and training on how to best use the front of your premises to market your business.”

To take part you need to register your interest on Submit.com by 1st April, you’ll get confirmation approval from your Carlow LEO Office, then save the date: Monday 12th April 2021 at 7pm for the Information Webinar.

