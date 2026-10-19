Safety enhancement works have been completed recently which include new School Zones around the Queen of the Universe and St Brigids National School.

The works are designed to improve road safety, encourage active travel, and create safer environments for pupils travelling to and from school.

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Pencil bollards and other safety features are part of the works that have taken place.

Cathal Cole, Principal of Queen of the Universe and students there told our Martin Quilty how pleased they are with the changes;

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Local Councillor Andy Gladney also welcomed the improvements;

Meanwhile at St Brigid’s N.S., Principal Oonagh Tuffy says that the new pencil bollards and coloured road markings have not only improved safety, but made the school look more appealing overall.

Martin Quilty also spoke to Pádraig O’Gorman who is Carlow County Council’s Director of Services.

Pádraig spoke to Martin about the importance of safe routes to schools;