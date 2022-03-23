Carlow student studying in Ukraine tells KCLR Live she fled as it was getting “more likely that a bomb could hit the area that we were in”

A medical student who fled Ukraine over a fortnight ago has described her frightening ordeal since arriving home to Carlow.

Former St Leo’s College student, Racheal Diyaolu, described her joy and relief at being reunited with her family in Carlow town.

Racheal had been studying medicine in Sumi when the Russians invaded.

She put her trust in two civilians who helped her escape the region and make her way safely across the border, before eventually arriving in Dublin airport on March 11th.

Racheal’s been telling our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin why she decided to leave despite the risks involved with travelling through Sumi, saying “The morning we heard actual planes, like fighter jets, so I felt like it was getting increasingly dangerous each day that was passing and the opportunity to go had just arisen so I was 100% going to take it and see if it was possible for us to get out because it was getting more and more dangerous and more and more likely that a bomb could hit the area that we were in”.

You can hear the interview in full on KCLR Live between 10 and 12noon today.