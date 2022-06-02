Carlow Substance abuse family support group ‘You Are Not Alone’ says things have escalated since the pandemic

Everything has escalated since the pandemic.

So says a spokesperson for a family support group in Carlow helping those impacted by problem substance use.

Margaret Rossiter of You Are Not Alone says it was very difficult for people through covid.

And since restrictions were lifted she says they are seeing a rise in the numbers needing support:

“Everything was kind of put on hold, but since the pandemic, it’s calming down, we are taking quite a lot of phone calls and we are meeting quite a lot of people and we have two meetings going every week in Askea Parish centre and it’s peer lead,” says Margaret.

“We have four facilitators and its great to be getting back to some semblance of normality for families”, she added.