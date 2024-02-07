Carlow town set to represent Ireland in the Entente Florale

Carlow Town’s been selected to represent Ireland in the Entente Florale.

The prestigious tidy towns style competition sees countries across Europe nominate a town and a village.

Our local spot is joined this year by Ballynahown in Co Westmeath among the contenders – the others are based in Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania (see the full list here).

Inistioge in Co Kilkenny took gold at the event in 2018. (KCLR News was there when the judges were being shown around). While Clonegal was victorious in 2013 with Leighlinbridge also successful in 2001.

On The KCLR Daily, Rachel Doyle of Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven outlined why she believes Carlow town’s ready for the contest;