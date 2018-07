Entente Florale Judges Visit Inistioge

Inistioge in Co Kilkenny & Dungarvan, Co Waterford were the two areas chosen to represent Ireland in the Entente Florale this year Рdetails of that competition  here

Our Edwina Grace was there to follow the judges when they arrived in the local village at 9:30am.

She spoke to the man who transported them from Dungarvan to Inistioge to try suss out what the judges might be thinking – listen to that here

A steering committee had been set up to organise the village ahead of the visit here from some of them here

Many of those living & working in the area put shoulder to the wheel to get involved – hear some of them here

Younger residents from Scoil Colmcille & the area’s Scout group were great in their roles too – hear from them here

Meanwhile, Inistioge is always worth a visit – here are some gems you may not have spotted:



Kilkenny County Council played a number of roles in assisting the committee – hear from some of those involved here