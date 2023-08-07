Carlow woman highlight’s shortage of neurologists in the south east.

A local woman’s using a political platform to highlight the shortage of neurologists in the south east.

Emma Byrne from Graiguecullen joined Aontú last year and is now Chair of the Carlow Kilkenny branch.

The 47-year-old says her own experience living with Multiple Sclerosis has left her frustrated and frightened by what she describes as “Government inertia around providing health care to the citizens of Ireland”.

And she wants to ensure others in similar situations have a voice representing them.