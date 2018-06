A 23 year old Carlow woman charged with dangerous driving involving the death of four of her friends will go on trial next month.

Dayna Kearney of Crossneen in Carlow was driving a car that crashed with a van at Burtown near Athy in Co Kildare in January of 2015.

Four young women died in the collision.

The trial is set to take place on the tenth of July at Naas Circuit Criminal Court.