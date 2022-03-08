Carlow’s Racheal Diyaolu will continue bid to flee Ukraine today as rescuers head for Molodva

Carlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu will continue on her journey out of Ukraine this morning.

The 19-year-old managed to leave Sumy successfully on Monday morning where she had been stranded since the Russian invasion started.

The group she is travelling with stopped to rest overnight but are set to continue their evacuation plan today.

The intention was to reach the border with Poland but the plan now is to head for Moldova according to this latest update from Racheal via her sister Christiana on Monday night: