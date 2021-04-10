Carlow’s Road Safety Officer urges caution as hailstones are expected this weekend

Drivers are being warned to watch out for hailstones this weekend across Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s as Met Éireann’s forecast that showers of rain, sleet or hail will develop during the afternoon and there will be a risk of thunderstorms.

They also predict some showers will fall as snow over higher ground.

John Mc Darby is Carlow County Council’s Road Safety Officer.

He’s warning local motorists that driving through or on hailstones is a particular danger.

“Slow down, but do so without hitting the brakes- just ease off the accelerator. Drive with headlights, and use your hazard warning lights to alert other drivers on the road” he told KCLR News.

“It’s a good idea to try and stay in a high gear as much as possible, and to drive at the steer gently. Now’s also a good time to check your tyre pressure, and right throughout this weekend listen to the weather and travel updates so you have some idea what lies ahead.”