Carlow’s Soup Kitchen to close from next Monday

Carlow’s soup kitchen is to close from next Monday.

Management at St Clare’s say they have had to make the difficult decision to suspend the service until the 27th of March on health & safety grounds.

The plan at the moment is to re-open on Monday March 30th but they will be taking advice from Government into consideration before a final decision on that is reached.

People who avail of the service can keep up to date on their St Clare’s hospitality Facebook page.