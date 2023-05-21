KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Cash and jewellery stolen in a burglary in Kilkenny
The burglary happened at Bridgeview Gardens on Thursday when the lock on the back door was damaged to gain entry
Cash and jewellery have been stolen in a burglary on Wolfe Tone Street in Kilkenny.
A sum of cash, a ring with a blue stone and a silver necklace were taken
Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact the station in Kilkenny.