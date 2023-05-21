KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Cash and jewellery stolen in a burglary in Kilkenny

The burglary happened at Bridgeview Gardens on Thursday when the lock on the back door was damaged to gain entry

Cash and jewellery have been stolen in a burglary on Wolfe Tone Street in Kilkenny.

The burglary happened at Bridgeview Gardens on Thursday when the lock on the back door was damaged to gain entry.

A sum of cash, a ring with a blue stone and a silver necklace were taken

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact the station in Kilkenny.

