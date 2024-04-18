Two men have been arrested after cash, cryptocurrency, computers and a host of other items were seized across three counties.

It comes after 12 searches across Waterford, Kildare and Dublin were carried out this week by Gardaí with members from Europol and other law enforcement agencies as part of an international investigation targeting organised fraud.

Named ‘Operation Stargrew’, targets were individuals suspected to be involved in organized fraud, where bulk “Phishing” or “Smishing” text messages are sent out, which are designed to deceive people into providing their personal data and credentials for the purposes of fraud.

€42,000 in cash, €10,000 in cryptocurrency, 82 smartphones, 25 computers, 9 tablet devices, and a Rolex watch were seized.

One of the men arrested has been charged and will appear before the courts at a later date.