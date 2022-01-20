Central Bank Governor to meet Kilkenny students and business representatives

Local students will be among those to meet virtually with the Governor of the Central Bank today.

Gabriel Makhlouf is conducting a virtual visit to the city.

He’ll also meet with representatives of the local Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s Network.

Speaking to KCLR Governor Makhlouf said the visit is “primarily about informing myself about what’s happening in Kilkenny”.

You can hear the full interview with our John Purcell on our Saturday morning business show The Bottom Line