CEO of a Kilkenny based organisation that supports survivors of rape & sexual abuse welcomes publication of Zero Tolerance Strategy

The CEO of a local organisation that supports survivors of rape and sexual abuse says there appears to be a will for change with the Zero Tolerance strategy.

The five-year programme brought before Cabinet by Justice Minister Helen McEntee earlier this week aims to create an Ireland where gender-based violence is not tolerated.

But it’s the third such strategic report published and a representative of the Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign has already told KCLR News that she was sceptical. (More on that here).

However, KASA‘s Brid Meehan who’d seen the draft recommendations has been telling KCLR that it’s great to see them published, especially with an implementation proposal, and feels that it maybe should be given a chance.

