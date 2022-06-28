Carlow campaign for women’s refuge continues as Cabinet prepares to sign off on new plans to tackle domestic violence

A new ‘zero tolerance strategy’ will see jail terms of up to 10 years for domestic abusers.

Cabinet is to sign off on the plan to tackle domestic, sexual and gender based violence which will see maximum sentences for assault causing harm doubled.

The number of places available in women’s refuges will also rise from 141 to 280.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the new strategy has been worked out in consultation with groups who support victims of domestic abuse:

“It’s a culmination of almost 2 years work, not just across Government but working the with agencies and most importantly we have actually co-written it with the sector so we have had a huge amount of consultation right the way throughout”

It comes as campaigners for a women’s refuge in Carlow are preparing to hold another public meeting next Monday to help keep up the pressure for more services locally.

Ger O’Neill is among those involved and says plans are great, but action is what’s needed now:

“We’re very skeptical now because the Government do issue plans like that but then if you don’t put pressure on them it just fades away and then they’ll say we’ll do it in 5 years. But that’s not good enough. We need them now”