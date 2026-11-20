|The Sequel
|Smythy
|Midnight
|ActionRec
|In My Time
|ahouseisdead
|The Diving Bell
|Duncan Maitland
|If I’m Honest
|Versey Feat. Ollie Sloan & Deanie
|The Fall
|TV People
|Wicklow Way
|CNTRAST
|Hey Dandy (Album Version)
|The Prongs
|In The Darkness
|Edel Meade
|Flowers
|Bren Berry
|This Guy’s In Love With You
|Paddy Hanna
|The Storms Are On the Ocean
|Maria Doyle-Kennedy
|Piper’s Despair / Duke of Leinster
|Caitlín Nic Gabhann
|St. Brigid’s Day
|Caitlín Nic Gabhann
|Not The Enemy
|Reluctant Bob & The Lonely Lovers
|Na Gamhna Geala
|Trú
|Must Be A Man
|Khakikid
|Dragging and Pulling
|Paul Holmes
|What’s After Happening
|Fynch
|When The Fun Stops
|Malaki
|That’s Gonna Be Me
|Kojaque
|Stanley Milgram Says (Album Version)
|The Prongs
|A Little Too Late
|Lorraine Nash
|Drive The Cold Winter Away
|Horslips
|Port Na hEala
|Róis
|Ladies Of Bohane
|Maria Doyle-Kennedy
|An Ciúnas
|Caitlín Nic Gabhann
|Dhá dTrian Catha an Misneach
|Caitlín Nic Gabhann
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT