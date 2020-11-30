Ceol Anocht: Interview : Art Of Algebra & Breezy (16/11/2020)

It’s always intriguing to discuss musical collaborations. Often, the least likely combinations produce something truly extraordinary. Such it is, in my opinion, with the single “Praying On a Gamble”, a coming together of the collective talents of David ‘Jack’ Hallinan (AKA Art of Algebra) and MC Breezy iDeyGoke. Both are highly respected artists in their own right(s) and this reworking of an AoA track “Indigo” certainly took it to another place.

I got a chance to chat with them about their coming together, their musical meeting of minds and the process that took place.