Ceol Anocht: Interview : Emma Langford (30/9/2020)

I’ve been a fan of Emma Langford’s music right from the off with her first EP and we’ve chatted a fair bit over the past few months of this year. Since her debut she has rightly been recognised as one of the finest songwriters of her generation in this country.

I had intended that a chat we recorded in July would kick off this series of interviews but thanks to an unforeseen technical problem (i.e. me), I lost my part of the interview. Some might say that would not be a bad thing but we re-arranged just as Emma was about to launch her latest album “Sowing Acorns”.

I’ve long admired Emma’s work ethic as much as her music and has not let the proverbial grass grow under the feet, hosting a series of very well received online gigs with some fine Irish musicians, preparing the launch of her album and keeping her fans regaled with stories and all manner merchandise, all underpinned with her sense of humour. She values the power of art and music in particular and player her part as an artist to make life that bit more bearable. She’s also been part of Irish Women In Harmony project and their awesome song as well as her own excellent songs. She’s been hugely supportive of her companions in the music scene and collaborations are plentiful.

This new album is a testament to both her art and craft and her lyrical insights are beautifully complemented by her musical touches. It’s a lush, heartfelt collection of songs, sung arranged and performed to near perfection. There are songs of compassion, of passion, of strength and understanding and I would not hesitate to call it one of the albums of this year.

We caught up and what was intended to be quick chat meandered nicely across a series of topics and passions. I hope you enjoy this ramble as much as I did.