Ceol Anocht: Interview : Love Ghost – 3/1/2019

Martin Bridgeman 35 mins ago
Love Ghosts are a Los Angeles based band featuring  Finn Bell (Vocals, keys, guitar), Mya Greene (Viola), Ryan Stevens (Bass) and Samson Young (Drums). They arrived in Kilkenny on a whirlwind, playing to an appreciative crowd in Cleere’s as part of a double bill with Irish band Modern Love.

They called in to see us at KCLR and we spent a fine time chatting about their start, their current passions and plans for new material.

While I hate to label anyone by genre or age, these musicians are wise beyond their years. Check out their website. It was a pleasure to meet them. Go n-eirí an t-ádh leo!

