Ceol Anocht: Show #229 – 7/5/2020

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 07/05/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 12/5/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Music Is A Movement Backroad Smokers Club
Forgotten Things SOLA
In A Rocket Beoga
Go With You Tommy Keyes
You Wear It Well Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
Liberty Belle Fontaines DC
Begging For Rain Eve Bell
Inisfree SOLA
Wolf In The Sheepskin Hood Leah Sohotra
Slow Your Attention delush
Warped Window Anna-Mieke
Stuck Under BANYAH
The Devil’s In The Gin Art Of Algebra
