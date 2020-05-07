Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #229 – 7/5/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 12/5/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Music Is A Movement
|Backroad Smokers Club
|Forgotten Things
|SOLA
|In A Rocket
|Beoga
|Go With You
|Tommy Keyes
|You Wear It Well
|Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
|Liberty Belle
|Fontaines DC
|Begging For Rain
|Eve Bell
|Inisfree
|SOLA
|Wolf In The Sheepskin Hood
|Leah Sohotra
|Slow Your Attention
|delush
|Warped Window
|Anna-Mieke
|Stuck Under
|BANYAH
|The Devil’s In The Gin
|Art Of Algebra