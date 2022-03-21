Ceol Anocht: Show #442 – 23/3/2022

Loading Tanoki Feat. Farah Elle

25 Thumper

Skinty Fia Fontaines DC

Waltzer Melts

The Slump Skinner

Right By My Side Graham Coe

I Don’t Need You Right Now Vale

The Ghost Thumper

Blue Velvet Greenshine

The Way of the Hummingbird Marie Conniffe

South Anne Street Eleanor McEvoy

Across The Universe Noel Bridgeman / Mary Black

Magherabaun Reel Martin Hayes & The Common Ground Ensemble

Loading Tanoki Feat. Farah Elle