Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #442 – 23/3/2022

Music Room Session

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman21/03/2022

Loading Tanoki Feat. Farah Elle
25 Thumper
Skinty Fia Fontaines DC
Waltzer Melts
The Slump Skinner
Right By My Side Graham Coe
I Don’t Need You Right Now Vale
The Ghost Thumper
Blue Velvet Greenshine
The Way of the Hummingbird Marie Conniffe
South Anne Street Eleanor McEvoy
Across The Universe Noel Bridgeman / Mary Black
Magherabaun Reel Martin Hayes & The Common Ground Ensemble
Loading Tanoki Feat. Farah Elle
Thumper

 

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman21/03/2022