Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #471 – 30/6/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman30/06/2022

Hold That Line Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Travelling in the Opposite Direction Keeley
Sleepers The Burma
Spitfire Seba Safe
Falling Apart Anna Mullarkey
Go The Swedish Railway Orchestra
F Demented WeKin
Saw The Sea Keeley
The Winding Way Down to Kells Bay Emma Langford with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra
What If Peter Baxter
Parole Cara Doc
Crease Of Your Smile Malojian
The Beach Jimmy Saunders
Night Vision The Carole Nelson Trio
