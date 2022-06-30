Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #471 – 30/6/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Hold That Line
|Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
|Travelling in the Opposite Direction
|Keeley
|Sleepers
|The Burma
|Spitfire
|Seba Safe
|Falling Apart
|Anna Mullarkey
|Go
|The Swedish Railway Orchestra
|F Demented
|WeKin
|Saw The Sea
|Keeley
|The Winding Way Down to Kells Bay
|Emma Langford with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra
|What If
|Peter Baxter
|Parole
|Cara Doc
|Crease Of Your Smile
|Malojian
|The Beach
|Jimmy Saunders
|Night Vision
|The Carole Nelson Trio