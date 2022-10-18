Ceol Anocht: Show #501 – 18/10/2022

Ears are Prick’d David Keenan

Seo É Glór Na Teilifíse Telefís

Swinging at the Hypnodrome Telefís

Wrong Time Helen Murray

Be By Your Side Pillow Queens

Try Try Try Pillow Queens

Mad For You Cronin

Forever’s Where You Are Keeley

Hare Coursing in Mayfair Telefís

Hard to Heal Gemma Cox

Sound On The Wind Scullion

Rough Patch Rachel Grace

The Green Fielda Of Gaothdobhair Clannad