Ceol Anocht: Show #501 – 18/10/2022

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman18/10/2022

Ears are Prick’d David Keenan
Seo É Glór Na Teilifíse Telefís
Swinging at the Hypnodrome Telefís
Wrong Time Helen Murray
Be By Your Side Pillow Queens
Try Try Try Pillow Queens
Mad For You Cronin
Forever’s Where You Are Keeley
Hare Coursing in Mayfair Telefís
Hard to Heal Gemma Cox
Sound On The Wind Scullion
Rough Patch Rachel Grace
The Green Fielda Of Gaothdobhair Clannad
Dusk, Then Nightfall Gerry Horan
