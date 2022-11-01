Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #505 – 1/11/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman01/11/2022

Alive FĒNIX
Hold That Line Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
EUGH JAPE
Dave We Are Aerials
The Sad Professor Klubber Lang
M50 Song Gerr Walsh
You To Hold Shane Ó’Fearghail
This Is Not Your Love Song Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Didn’t We Cormac O’Caoimh
Songs In The Kitchen Seánie Bermingham
Only The Earth Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin
Beckett Joseph Chester
Her First Crios Myles O’Reilly
