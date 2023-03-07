Ceol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #543 – 9/3/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman07/03/2023

 

Flies Frankenstein Bolts
Paddy’s Ramble Through The Park / Bean Dubh A Ghleanna Lisa Lambe
I’ll Show You Mine If You Show Me Yours Ellowen
Red Moon Jack Keeshan
Golden Ticket Craig Walker & The Cold
Canaries In The Coalmines Tommy Keyes
The Host Colours Shane O’Fearghaill
Green Grow The Rushes Lisa Lambe
Nothing Left To Give A Band Called Paul
Judgement Day MALI
Orpheus Luke Clerkin
Up And Ran Niamh McKinney
Sea Jigs Pontún

 

