Ceol Anocht: Show #553 – 13/4/2023
Music Room Sessions
|I Must Go
|Bríd Lyons
|Trans-Europa
|Holy Roman Army
|Winning
|Frankenstein Bolts
|The Singing Horseman
|Ken O’Duffy
|Stargazer
|Davie Furey
|My Little Buddha
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Angel
|The IT Department
|Libertas On The Lakeshore / Gone
|Holy Roman Army
|Eveline
|Hibsen
|Emily
|Peter Richardson
|Really Disney (Neil Tolliday remix)
|Feather Beds
|Sister I Am Here for You
|Karan Casey
|Reichish
|Jobseekr
|Más o Menos
|Damian O’Neill