Ceol Anocht: Show #553 – 13/4/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman13/04/2023

I Must Go Bríd Lyons
Trans-Europa Holy Roman Army
Winning Frankenstein Bolts
The Singing Horseman Ken O’Duffy
Stargazer Davie Furey
My Little Buddha Cormac O’Caoimh
Angel The IT Department
Libertas On The Lakeshore / Gone Holy Roman Army
Eveline Hibsen
Emily Peter Richardson
Really Disney (Neil Tolliday remix) Feather Beds
Sister I Am Here for You Karan Casey
Reichish Jobseekr
Más o Menos Damian O’Neill
