Ceol Anocht: Show #611 – 7/11/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman07/11/2023

Oxygen Electric Penguins
Barely Dividing Les Keye
Taken Out By The Wind Annika Kilkenny
Maybe GALVO
Not Too Late Paro Pablo Feat Trom
Rachel Corrie Vickie Keating
Black River Greenshine and Padraig Jack
Cold Cold Land Les Keye
Outsider Summer Frankenstein Bolts
The Idler The Mary Wallopers
Nothing As Hard As Love Driven Snow
Short Life Glen Hansard
Falun Gong Dancer featuring Jah Wobble (Dub) Telefís Ft. Jah Wobble

 

