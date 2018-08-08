Ceol Anocht: Show #63 – 7/8/2018
Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 7/8/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Nothing To Doubt Ailbhe Reddy
Dark Spring Beach House
Banger Chancer
Far From Any Road The Handsome Family
Addicted To You Velvet Alibi
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight Richard and Linda Thompson
Anna Foxe (Planxty) Josephine Marsh
Fall To Earth Rosborough
Radio Africa Latin Quarter
Marquee Moon Television
Blink Of An Eye Runabay
Harvest Gypsies Kris Drever
Barndance: Kitty O’Neills Edel Fox & Neill Byrne
Bad Blood Join Me In The Pines
La Valse de Beau Canton / Waltz Genevieve Josephine Marsh
Set Yourself On Fire With Love The Southern Fold
Hackensack Fountains Of Wayne
Intro/Fee Da Da Dee The Guggenheim Grotto
Flim Aphex Twin
Burma Shave Tom Waits
Maiden’s Lament (An Charraig Donn) Eddi Reader
Human Prayer Pierce Turner
Requiem For John Fahey Gwenifer Raymond
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools

 

