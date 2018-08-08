Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #63 – 7/8/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Nothing To Doubt
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Dark Spring
|Beach House
|Banger
|Chancer
|Far From Any Road
|The Handsome Family
|Addicted To You
|Velvet Alibi
|I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
|Richard and Linda Thompson
|Anna Foxe (Planxty)
|Josephine Marsh
|Fall To Earth
|Rosborough
|Radio Africa
|Latin Quarter
|Marquee Moon
|Television
|Blink Of An Eye
|Runabay
|Harvest Gypsies
|Kris Drever
|Barndance: Kitty O’Neills
|Edel Fox & Neill Byrne
|Bad Blood
|Join Me In The Pines
|La Valse de Beau Canton / Waltz Genevieve
|Josephine Marsh
|Set Yourself On Fire With Love
|The Southern Fold
|Hackensack
|Fountains Of Wayne
|Intro/Fee Da Da Dee
|The Guggenheim Grotto
|Flim
|Aphex Twin
|Burma Shave
|Tom Waits
|Maiden’s Lament (An Charraig Donn)
|Eddi Reader
|Human Prayer
|Pierce Turner
|Requiem For John Fahey
|Gwenifer Raymond
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools