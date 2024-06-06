Tonight’s show, a Bank Holiday Special, also features interviews with John Hegarty, Niamh Regan and Niamh Bury…
|Tattoo’d Lady
|Rory Gallagher
|Country Mile
|Rory Gallagher
|Ní Sé Na Lá
|Wol Collective
|The Sun Shines Down On Me
|Jerry Fish
|Calling Card
|Rory Gallagher
|I’ll Admit You’re Gone
|Rory Gallagher
|Her Song
|Molly O’Mahony
|Candy Floss & Lucozade
|Paul Quin
|More Like Brigid
|Mary Coughlan
|Leave The Long Grass Grow
|Leave the Long Grass Grow Collaborations
|Daydreaming
|John Hegarty
|Dream In D
|Gerr Walsh Ft. Naimee Coleman
|Beyond the Sun
|Sean Coady Ft. Cheryl Marry
|Correspondences
|John Hegarty
|Nice
|Niamh Regan
|Record
|Niamh Regan
|Map Of A City
|The Prongs
|Jailbreak
|Thin Lizzy
|Still In Love With You
|Thin Lizzy
|Budapest
|Niamh Bury
|Beehive
|Niamh Bury
|Singer’s Hampstead Home
|Microdisney
|Sketch For Summer
|Durutti Column
|Rave On John Donne
|Van Morrison
|Wake Up Outside London
|Dr. Millar
|Both Sides Now
|Lesley Dowdall / Mark Caplice
|Faster Than The Hound
|Horslips
|The Butterfly
|The Bothy Band
|Brunswick Leaves
|Roger Doyle