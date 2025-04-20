|Spotlight
|Novatone
|Wanted
|Novatone
|It’s Okay Darling
|Novatone
|A New Revolution
|Pete Holidai Ft. John Perry & Paul McLoone
|McBrides
|Moving Hearts
|Achilles
|The Divine Comedy
|Glory
|Liam Doyle
|Were You Ever Loved
|EllyD
|Deny
|Mischa And The Bear
|Mr Loaded
|Danny Groenland
|Back Seat
|Lazember
|Better Times
|Tommy Keyes
|Smoke & Mirrors
|Liam Doyle
|Cool Side Of The Pillow
|Toucan
|Central Hotel (Marius De Vries ‘Ghost In The Sky’ Mix)
|Gemma Hayes
|(Don’t Let Me) Falter
|Sinker John
|Pearl River
|Paul Holmes
|Avril 14th
|Pedal & Lever Society
|Intruder #1 (Mix 02)
|Swim
|Dear Teenage Companion
|Liam Doyle
|Aim
|Elaine Mai Feat. Faye O’Rourke
|A Promise
|Cathal Fitz
|By Your Side
|Daniel Dunican
|To The Endless
|Motorcycle Display Team Feat. Nick Squires
|Death Of An Islander
|Liam Doyle
|Dancing With My Baby
|Red Stamp
|Divine Intervention
|Ciara Lawless
|The Port Of Missing Men
|Echotal
|That’s How It Gets You!
|The Would Bes
|Depression Session
|Mute The TV
|Hook
|Molly Vulpyne Band
|Now What
|Orla Gartland
|Harry Dean
|Paddy Hanna
|The Moment’s Gone
|Roe
|Small Talk
|Robert John Ardiff
|Remember
|Elise
|Ego
|Joyce
|Risen People
|Imelda Kehoe
|Here I Stand
|Simeon Kirkegaard
|Ferry2Aran
|Daithí
ADVERTISEMENT