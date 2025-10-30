A special preview, featuring music and interviews in the lead up to the Keep ‘Er Lit Festival, happening on November 1st and 2nd, 2025…
|Hey Dreamer
|John Spillane
|Tobairín
|John Spillane
|Dunnes Stores Girl
|John Spillane
|The Unquiet Grave
|Pauline Scanlon
|As I Roved Out
|Pauline Scanlon
|Abair Liom Do Rúin (Tell me your Secrets)
|Clare Sands Ft. Steve Cooney and Tommy Sands
|The Secret
|Rachel Grace
|Cry Me An Ocean
|Rachel Grace
|Home
|Rachel Grace
|Ghost On The Waves
|Clare Sands