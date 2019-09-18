Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session – Gráinne Hunt (4/9/2019)

It’s always a pleasure to welcome Gráinne Hunt to the studio and it was even more so as she had her latest album with her, a fine collection of songs called “This Secret”, which gets its official release on September 20th.

We chatted about the making of the album, its apparent ease and speed of production and the process she went through in Nashville. As always we heard some of her fine songs up close and personal.

You can buy the album from Gráinne’s BandCamp page