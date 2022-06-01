Adi Roche: Radiation levels at Chernobyl went 300 times higher during Russian army occupation

The radiation levels at Chernobyl went 300 times higher when the Russian army occupied the site.

That’s according to Chernobyl Children International’s Adi Roche who’s just had a meeting with former top Ukrainian nuclear scientists who’ve arrived into Ireland as refugees.

The charity’s calling on international governments and independent donors to help repair the damage to the Nuclear Plant and surrounding ‘Exclusion Zone’.

It’s expected to cost at least €100m but Adi’s been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that we can’t ignore the dangers.