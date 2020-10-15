Chief Justice prepares to meet Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe to discuss ‘golfgate’ fallout

The Chief Justice is expected to meet Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe later to discuss the fallout from the ‘golfgate’ controversy.

It’s the fourth time the meeting has been scheduled to take place.

There were 81 people at the now infamous Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden last August, which breached Covid-19 restrictions, among them Kilkenny councillor Martin Brett and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Mr Hogan and Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resigned over their attendances while Senator Jerry Buttimer also stepped down as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe’s attendance was the subject of a review by former Chief Justice Susan Denham, but that found he should not be forced to step down over the scandal.

Today’s meeting between justice Woulfe and the Chief Justice is the fourth attempt to discuss the findings.

It was deferred twice last week and once earlier this week at the request of justice Woulfe, once for medical reasons.

After the latest postponement, the Chief Justice indicated his serious concern about the damage the process was causing.

He said that should today’s meeting not go ahead, he would be making alternative arrangements to convey his final views on the process to Justice Woulfe.