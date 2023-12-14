Children from six Kilkenny schools will lend their voices to the Spirit of Christmas Hamper Appeal this evening

School children will later today lend their voices to the Spirit of Christmas Hamper Appeal.

St Canice’s National School, St John’s Senior School, Gaelscoil Osraí, Kilkenny School Project, Church Hill National School in Cuffesgrange and Alize Comerford School of Music are all involved in the Schools Concert which takes place at St Canice’s Cathedral this evening.

Kilkenny Lions have already presented €20,000 in vouchers to a number of organisations who’ll help those in need across the city and county this Christmas.

Their associated Schools Concert is always a winner and Philip O’Neill is expecting this year’s event to be well attended telling KCLR News; “It will be packed, we have six schools and it’s on at 7:30 and hopefully anyone who’s interested in coming, please come along we’re going to have a thoroughly enjoyable night”.

He adds; “The teachers, the parents, they all do a great job as regards bringing their kids to a level where they’re singing in front of a big audience and that’s really very important for them as well it’s probably their first occasion for a lot of them to be in front of a big audience, we’re all thrilled that so many young children will be there”.