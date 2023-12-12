€20,000 worth of vouchers handed over to a range of orgnisations by Kilkenny Lions Club

Kilkenny Lions Club last evening handed over €20,000 worth of vouchers to local organisations to help them help those in need in the city and county.

It’s the proceeds of their 31st annual Spirit of Christmas Hamper Appeal which was again declared hugely successful with a busy auction held with KCLR and the Kilkenny People as well as local businesses and generous donators.

Presidents of Kilkenny Lions Marie Kennedy told KCLR News “The beneficiaries of those will be the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge, the Good Shepherd Centre, other organisations who deal specifically with families and children in need, the social services through their meals on wheels so it’s been a tremendous success”.

Meanwhile, the schools concert takes place at St Canice’s Cathedral this Thursday while a collection will be held on city streets this Saturday.