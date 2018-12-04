Children in Carlow & Kilkenny invited to take part in art competition

National School pupils are being asked to put together images & artworks to help raise awareness of road safety.

Entries must be submitted to gardai before midday, December 17 – images will then be posted onto social media.

Divisional Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell has extended the invite to children across Carlow & Kilkenny & has been telling KCLR News “we’re delighted to invite them to participate in our Christmas road safety campaign. We’re asking them to put artwork together with the aim of raising awareness of road safety. It can be any aspect that a student thinks should be highlighted; maybe wearing a seat belt, reducing speed, wearing a high viz jacket while walking or cycling and not using a mobile phone while driving.”

Inspector Farrell added that the initiative aims to generate a discussion about road safety among young people, their friends & family andIt also hopes to instill confidence in children with regards to being able to approach gardaí.