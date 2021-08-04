Cian O’Connor withdraws himself and horse Kilkenny from Irish team Olympic event

“We’ll be back again to fight another day”

So says Irish showjumper Cian O’Connor after withdrawing himself & Gowran bred horse ‘Kilkenny’ from the team jumping event at the Olympics.

The duo finished seventh in the individual contest earlier, best of the Irish.

He issued this statement on Twitter a short time ago:

