KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Cian O’Connor withdraws himself and horse Kilkenny from Irish team Olympic event

The duo had placed seventh in the individual event earlier

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 04/08/2021

“We’ll be back again to fight another day”

So says Irish showjumper Cian O’Connor after withdrawing himself & Gowran bred horse ‘Kilkenny’ from the team jumping event at the Olympics.

The duo finished seventh in the individual contest earlier, best of the Irish.

He issued this statement on Twitter a short time ago:

Meanwhile, yesterday The Way It Is heard from a member of the family who breed Kilkenny – more on that here

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 04/08/2021