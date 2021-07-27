Clarity at last for Kilkenny and Carlow couples planning a wedding

Clarity for couples due to marry in the coming weeks is being broadly welcomed this afternoon.

Cabinet have signed off on plans to allow the number of guests increase from 50 to 100 from August 5th onwards.

It will come as a huge relief for many who had invitations sent and were facing the dilemna of potentially having to cut their guest lists.

Colin Ahern, General Manager with the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel told KCLR news today that they are “pleasantly surprised” by the development after what the Tánaiste had said in recent weeks.