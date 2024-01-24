Clinical Director of St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny outlines current situation at the facility

Check with your pharmacist, GP or caredoc before presenting to the Emergency Department of St Luke’s Hospital.

That’s the plea from management there as staff there continue to deal with large numbers of people, many of them presenting with complex needs requiring admission.

16 patients there have Covid19 with one of those on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, while eight others have flu.

Added to that there are 14 people waiting on a bed this morning – seven in the emergency department alone, according to the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation’s daily Trolleywatch.

And visitor restrictions at the local hospital continue.

Clinical Director Professor Garry Courtney has been telling our Brian Redmond that staff there have had a lot to deal with for the last month. On The KCLR Daily he outlined the situation there and offered advice for those in need of medical care.

Hear that in full here;

Meanwhile, local GP, Dr Sinéad Byrne, has been outlining the various bugs that are about and how they can be dealt with;